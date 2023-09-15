AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
5:15 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Men, AFL Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, Practice and Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (same-day tape)
People are also reading…
5:25 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice
BOXING
9:30 p.m.; Showtime, Super Bantamweights, Ramon Cardenas vs. Rafael Pedroza, at Bethlehem, Penn.
10 p.m.; ESPN, IBF Featherweight Championship, Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, at Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Virginia at Maryland
7 p.m.; ESPN, Army at UTSA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Air Force
CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19
FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Boston College at Virginia
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, at Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, at College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, First Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Second Round, at Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Bishop Carroll (Kan.) at Derby (Kan.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Milwaukee
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Philadelphia at St. Louis
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Seattle
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Men, Newcastle at New Zealand
3:55 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Women, North Queensland at Sydney
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Miami
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Wofford
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia Tech at Louisville
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup (Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland)
5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open, Semifinal
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open and Japan Open, Semifinals
WNBA
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Game 1, Washington at New York
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Game 1, Atlanta at Dallas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at UCF
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Queens at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Norfolk State at Virginia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Southern Cal at Purdue