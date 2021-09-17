Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 17

AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
CFL
9:45 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Toronto at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, UCF at Louisville
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Illinois
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville
4 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at Duke
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Second Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Second Round, at Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, First Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Omaha North (Neb.) at Omaha Burke (Neb.)
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, LUX Fight League, 16 Challenge, at Mexico City
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Semifinal, Penrith vs. Parramatta, at South Mackay, Australia
SOCCER
10:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Group Stage, Iran vs. U.S., at Vilinius, Lithuania
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Newcastle
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan at Maryland
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Miami
8 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi St. at LSU
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan St. at Wisconsin
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz
Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of quarterfinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Chicago
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Seattle
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL