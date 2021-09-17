 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 17
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

CFL

9:45 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Toronto at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, UCF at Louisville

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Illinois

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville

4 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at Duke

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, Second Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, Second Round, at Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford Invitational, First Round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Omaha North (Neb.) at Omaha Burke (Neb.)

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Colorado at Washington

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, LUX Fight League, 16 Challenge, at Mexico City

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Semifinal, Penrith vs. Parramatta, at South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER

10:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Group Stage, Iran vs. U.S., at Vilinius, Lithuania

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Newcastle

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan at Maryland

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Miami

8 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi St. at LSU

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan St. at Wisconsin

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz

Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of quarterfinals in Luxembourg and Portoroz

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Indiana

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Chicago

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Seattle

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, George Mason at Virginia Tech

12:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bellarmine at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wofford at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgetown at Virginia

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach teacher Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to work an NFL game as an official
Professional

Virginia Beach teacher Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to work an NFL game as an official

Maia Chaka, a Norfolk State University graduate and Virginia Beach teacher, on Sunday became the first Black female referee to work an NFL game. Chaka was the line judge in Carolina’s victory over the New York Jets — six months after she was promoted to full-time NFL official. Chaka is the second woman to officiate an NFL game after Sarah Thomas, who became an NFL official in 2015 and worked ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert