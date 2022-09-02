 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 2

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, AFL Premiership Qualifying Final, Collingwood at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice

5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Fridays with Jordan Cornette and E.J. Manuel

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Michigan at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Temple at Duke

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Indiana

10 p.m.; ESPN, TCU at Colorado

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 13

FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Temple at Virginia

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Second Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Second Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, at Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Newman (La.) at Hahnville (La.)

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Miami at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

10 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Philadelphia at San Francisco

SOCCER

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Radford at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Ottawa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Juerez

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Brussels

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Coppin State at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Utah at Purdue

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Marist at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marquette at Wisconsin

