Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, AFL Premiership Qualifying Final, Collingwood at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice
5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Fridays with Jordan Cornette and E.J. Manuel
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Michigan at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Temple at Duke
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Indiana
10 p.m.; ESPN, TCU at Colorado
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 13
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Temple at Virginia
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Second Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Second Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, at Newburgh, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Newman (La.) at Hahnville (La.)
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Miami at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
10 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Philadelphia at San Francisco
SOCCER
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Radford at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Ottawa
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Juerez
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Brussels
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Coppin State at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Utah at Purdue
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Marist at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Marquette at Wisconsin