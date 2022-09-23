 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 23

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, Brisbane at Richmond

12:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Men, AFL Premiership, Grand Final, Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape)

BOXING

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Stevenson-Conceicao undercard, at Newark, N.J.

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO/WBC Super Featherweight Championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao

CFL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Syracuse

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nevada at Air Force

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at UTEP

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Duke

GOLF

11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 2, at Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, at Rogers, Ark. (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif. (same-day tape)

3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Second Round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPNU, IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Tuttle (Okla.) at Bethany (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 285, Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally at Dublin, Ireland

RUGBY

5:45 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, NRL Preliminary Final, South Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER

8 a.m.; ESPN2, International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., at Dusseldorf, Germany

11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, North Macedonia at Georgia

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Hungary at Germany

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, UNC Greensboro at VMI

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia Tech at N.C. State

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Pittsburgh at Louisville

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Quarterfinals in Tokyo and Seoul

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, at Metz, France

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in San Diego, Tokyo and Seoul

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, World Cup, U.S. vs. China, at Sydney

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at UNC Asheville

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue

