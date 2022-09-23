Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, Brisbane at Richmond
12:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Men, AFL Premiership, Grand Final, Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape)
BOXING
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Stevenson-Conceicao undercard, at Newark, N.J.
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO/WBC Super Featherweight Championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao
CFL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Syracuse
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nevada at Air Force
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at UTEP
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Duke
GOLF
11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 2, at Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup"
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, at Rogers, Ark. (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif. (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Open de France, Second Round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Tuttle (Okla.) at Bethany (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 285, Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally at Dublin, Ireland
RUGBY
5:45 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, NRL Preliminary Final, South Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER
8 a.m.; ESPN2, International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., at Dusseldorf, Germany
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, North Macedonia at Georgia
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Hungary at Germany
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, UNC Greensboro at VMI
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia Tech at N.C. State
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Pittsburgh at Louisville
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Quarterfinals in Tokyo and Seoul
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, at Metz, France
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup, Europe vs. World
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, Quarterfinals
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in San Diego, Tokyo and Seoul
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, World Cup, U.S. vs. China, at Sydney
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at UNC Asheville
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue