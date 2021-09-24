 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Grand Final, Melbourne vs. Western

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, Practice

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, Qualifying

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

4:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, Practice

BOXING

10:35 p.m.; Showtime, Bantamweights, Jarico O’Quinn vs. Saul Sanchez; Featherweights, Jayvon Garnett vs. Luis Reynaldo Nunez; Super Featherweight Bouts, Alejandro Guerrero vs. Otar Eranosyan

CFL

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Brown at Harvard

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Syracuse

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Fresno St.

FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Indiana

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at North Carolina

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Wake Forest

GOLF

6 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ryder Cup, Day 1

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, First Round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Owasso (Okla) at Union (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m,; MASN, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y.  Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at San Diego

SOCCER

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Oregon St. at Southern Cal

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at Samford

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Oregon at UCLA

SWIMMING

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Laver Cup

4 a.m. (Saturday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at N.C. State

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Purdue

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Florida

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

