Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Semifinal, Western at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice 

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Old Dominion at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Duke at Charlotte

9 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan St. at Northwestern

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N. Colorado at Colorado

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, Qualifying, at Indianapolis

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, Second Round

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, at Newburgh, Ind.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, at Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress) 

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Goalball Final; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball, at Tokyo

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Day 10 highlights

10 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Men's Sitting Volleyball Bronze-Medal Match; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; Women's Wheelchair Basketball Final; Sitting Volleyball (Final

SWIMMING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Brussels, Belgium

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Clemson at South Carolina

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Akron at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at North Florida

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Georgia at Nebraska

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Washington at Illinois

