Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Semifinal, Western at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Old Dominion at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Duke at Charlotte
9 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan St. at Northwestern
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N. Colorado at Colorado
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, Qualifying, at Indianapolis
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, Second Round
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, at Newburgh, Ind.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, at Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Goalball Final; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball, at Tokyo
11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Day 10 highlights
10 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Men's Sitting Volleyball Bronze-Medal Match; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; Women's Wheelchair Basketball Final; Sitting Volleyball (Final
SWIMMING
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Brussels, Belgium
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Clemson at South Carolina
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Akron at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at North Florida
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Georgia at Nebraska
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Washington at Illinois