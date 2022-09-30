 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 30

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice

5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sparks 300, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.

4:40 a.m. (Saturday); ESPNEWS, W Series, Qualifying, at Marina Bay, Singapore

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice

CFL

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Tulane at Houston

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn at Dartmouth

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.

People are also reading…

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at UCLA

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at UNLV

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Ohio St.

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, at The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, at Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Millard West (Neb.) at Millard North (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; MASN2, live races

4:30 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

NBA

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, at Saitama, Japan

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Maccabi Ra'anana vs. L.A. Clippers, at Seattle

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at East Tenn. State

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Chattanooga at VMI

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Syracuse at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Boston College at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Pacific

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juerez (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn and Parma

1 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Korea Open, Semifinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, World Cup, Final, at Sydney

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Boston College at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Maryland

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at LSU

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert