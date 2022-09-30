Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 30

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice
5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sparks 300, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.
4:40 a.m. (Saturday); ESPNEWS, W Series, Qualifying, at Marina Bay, Singapore
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice
CFL
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Ottawa at British Columbia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Tulane at Houston
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn at Dartmouth
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego St. at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at UCLA
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at UNLV
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Ohio St.
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, at The Colony, Texas
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, at Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Millard West (Neb.) at Millard North (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; MASN2, live races
4:30 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
NBA
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, at Saitama, Japan
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Maccabi Ra'anana vs. L.A. Clippers, at Seattle
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at East Tenn. State
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Chattanooga at VMI
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Syracuse at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Boston College at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Pacific
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juerez (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn and Parma
1 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Korea Open, Semifinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, World Cup, Final, at Sydney
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Boston College at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Maryland
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at LSU
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara