Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 9

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Women, Collingwood at Geelong

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Men, AFL Premiership Semifinal, Fremantle at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice

10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Lottery 200, Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.

5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Lottery 200 (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Super Lightweights, Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan, Featherweights, Bernard Angelo Torres vs. Frency Fortunato, Welterweights, Janelson Bocachica vs. Roiman Villa, at Atlantic City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC PM," at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Louisville at UCF

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at New Mexico

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 19

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, at St. Louis

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, at Cincinnati

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, at Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Bellevue West (Neb.) at Westside (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, MASN2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Texas 

NBA

2 p.m.; NBA TV, Press conference for Saturday's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, at Springfield, Mass.

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of World Cup Sevens, at Cape Town, South Africa

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Bristol at Bath

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Sale at Northampton

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Titans vs. Eels

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Broncos vs. Dragons

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at York

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia Tech at Virginia

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Juárez

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Men's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Semifinals

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Semifinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.; NBA TV, USA Basketball World Cup Training Camp Intrasquad Game, U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Michigan St. at North Carolina

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Stanford at Penn St.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Wisconsin at Kentucky

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Charlotte at Virginia

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Oregon at Minnesota

