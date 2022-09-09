Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Women, Collingwood at Geelong
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Men, AFL Premiership Semifinal, Fremantle at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Lottery 200, Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.
5:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Practice
People are also reading…
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Lottery 200 (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, Super Lightweights, Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan, Featherweights, Bernard Angelo Torres vs. Frency Fortunato, Welterweights, Janelson Bocachica vs. Roiman Villa, at Atlantic City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC PM," at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Louisville at UCF
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at New Mexico
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 19
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, at St. Louis
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, at Cincinnati
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, at Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Bellevue West (Neb.) at Westside (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, MASN2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Texas
NBA
2 p.m.; NBA TV, Press conference for Saturday's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, at Springfield, Mass.
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala
RUGBY
6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of World Cup Sevens, at Cape Town, South Africa
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Bristol at Bath
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Gallagher Premiership, Sale at Northampton
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Titans vs. Eels
12:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Women, NRL, Broncos vs. Dragons
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at York
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia Tech at Virginia
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Juárez
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Men's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Semifinals
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Men's Semifinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.; NBA TV, USA Basketball World Cup Training Camp Intrasquad Game, U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Michigan St. at North Carolina
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Stanford at Penn St.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Wisconsin at Kentucky
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Charlotte at Virginia
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Oregon at Minnesota