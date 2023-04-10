COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn spring game (taped)
GOLF
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, Western Intercollegiate, First Round, at Santa Cruz, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at N.Y. Mets
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Angels
10 p.m.; MASN, Washington at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: ACC Life" (new episode)
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2, at Frauenfeld, Switzerland
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP, at Frauenfeld, Switzerland
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Play-In Tournament Preview
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "NFL Matchup: Draft Special"
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL" (season premiere)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, "On The Clock: Bryce Young" (with Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning)
8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "On The Clock: Hendon Hooker" (with Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning)
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington
9 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Chicago
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Monte Carlo Masters
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, Monte Carlo Masters
WNBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, WNBA Draft, at New York
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, Canada vs. U.S., at Brampton, Ontario