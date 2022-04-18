 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday April 18

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda at Espoir Fukash

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.;  Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Creighton

8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Gonzaga at Oregon State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN, "E60: The Paterno Legacy," 10th anniversary retrospective on the Penn State sex abuse scandal

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: NFL Transition"

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama Spring Game (taped)

11 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt Spring Game (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, at Austin, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Toronto at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Utah at Dallas

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Denver at Golden State

NHL

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Colorado

RUNNING

8:30 a.m.; USA Network, Boston Marathon

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

