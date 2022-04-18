Sports TV listings for Monday April 18

BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda at Espoir Fukash
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Creighton
8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Gonzaga at Oregon State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN, "E60: The Paterno Legacy," 10th anniversary retrospective on the Penn State sex abuse scandal
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: NFL Transition"
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama Spring Game (taped)
11 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt Spring Game (taped)
GOLF
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, at Austin, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Toronto at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Utah at Dallas
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Denver at Golden State
NHL
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Colorado
RUNNING
8:30 a.m.; USA Network, Boston Marathon
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul