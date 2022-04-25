Sports TV listings for Monday April 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi Spring Game (taped)

GOLF

8 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championship (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC All Access: ACC Life," new episode

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Toronto at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Utah at Dallas

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," Episodes 6-9

11 p.m.; ESPN Plus, "Man in the Arena; Tom Brady," debut of Episode 10

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Crystal Palace

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Puerto Rico vs. U.S., at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Group Stage, Panama vs. Mexico, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Munich and Estoril

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Munich and Estoril