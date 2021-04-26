Sports TV listings for Monday April 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.
8 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championships (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Detroit
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League College Draft
NBA
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, San Antonio at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at New York
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Sacramento
NFL
8 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: QB Draft Class of 2021"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football Draft Special: Quarterback Show"
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Carolina at Dallas
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich-and Estoril
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 men's finals, at San Diego
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich-and Estoril