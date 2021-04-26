 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday April 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championships (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers 

MEN'S LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League College Draft

NBA 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, San Antonio at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Sacramento

NFL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: QB Draft Class of 2021"

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football Draft Special: Quarterback Show"

NHL 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Carolina at Dallas

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich-and Estoril

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 men's finals, at San Diego

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich-and Estoril

