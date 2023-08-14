BASEBALL
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinals, at Shelby, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "Three-Day Weekend: Charlottesville"
1:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of April's spring game
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "ACC Traditions: Virginia"
7 p.m.; ACC Network, debut of "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia" (re-airs at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC West Coaches"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Orientation"
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Big Ten Preview"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Colorado
9:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at San Diego
NFL
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; ESPN, "Fantasy Football Now: Season Preview"
SOCCER
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Saudi Pro League, Al Ittihad Jedda at Al Raed
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq
3 p.m.; USA Network, Men, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United
4 a.m. (Tuesday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Semifinal, Spain vs. Sweden, at Auckland, New Zealand (pre-race show at 3 a.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati