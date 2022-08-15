 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 15

Mark Shaver

BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal, at Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, California Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team, at Paris

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, "College Football Top 25"

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia" (re-airs at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC East Coaches"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Orientation"

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Gamebreakers"

9 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Power Rankings"

HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Austria vs. Switzerland, at Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Canada

10 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Germany vs. Sweden

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago Cubs at Washington

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Houston at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings," Part One

9 p.m.; ESPN, "Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings," Part Two

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Third-Place Game, at Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Championship

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

Tags

