Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 15

BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal, at Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, California Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team, at Paris
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, "College Football Top 25"
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia" (re-airs at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC East Coaches"
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Orientation"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Gamebreakers"
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Power Rankings"
HOCKEY
2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Austria vs. Switzerland, at Edmonton, Canada
6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Canada
10 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Germany vs. Sweden
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago Cubs at Washington
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Houston at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings," Part One
9 p.m.; ESPN, "Fantasy Football Now: Fantasy Football Rankings," Part Two
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Third-Place Game, at Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Championship
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open