Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 16, 2021
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.; ESPN, Oakland at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NBA 

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vega Summer League, Indiana vs. Washington

4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Denver

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Cleveland vs. Phoenix

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. New York

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Orlando

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. L.A. Clippers

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Charlotte vs. Chicago

SOCCER 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, First Round (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour 

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal, at Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Semifinal

YOUTH SOFTBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Elimination Game, at Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Elimination Game

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Elimination Game

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Little League Softball World Series, Elimination Game

