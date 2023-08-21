COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest"
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: The Best of Everything"
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Conference Contenders"
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Winners' Bracket Game, Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S. Winners' Bracket Game, Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Winners' Bracket Game, Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series: U.S. Winners' Bracket Game, Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NFL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary