Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play"

4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC PM" (debut of new weekday show)

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "We're No. 1: The Story of 1981 Clemson Football"

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Vancouver vs. Matamoros, Mexico

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Baseball World Series, Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

NFL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

