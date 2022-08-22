Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play"
4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC PM" (debut of new weekday show)
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "We're No. 1: The Story of 1981 Clemson Football"
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, Vancouver vs. Matamoros, Mexico
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Baseball World Series, Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
NFL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby