Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Miami"
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC East Coaches"
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access With Miami Football," Episode 1
GOLF
TBA; Golf Channel, WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Winners Bracket Game, Michigan vs Texas, at Williamsport, Pa. (rescheduled from Sunday)
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Winners Bracket Game, Oregon vs. South Dakota (rescheduled from Sunday)
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Louisiana vs. Ohio
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Elimination Game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL