Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 23
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 23

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Miami"

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC East Coaches"

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access With Miami Football," Episode 1

GOLF

TBA; Golf Channel, WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Winners Bracket Game, Michigan vs Texas, at Williamsport, Pa. (rescheduled from Sunday)

3 p.m.; ESPN,  Little League World Series, Winners Bracket Game, Oregon vs. South Dakota (rescheduled from Sunday)

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Louisiana vs. Ohio

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL 

8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Jacksonville at New Orleans

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester at West Ham

TENNIS

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland

