Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Mondays featuring reaction to ACC coaches' weekly press conferences and a weekend recap

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Stanford at Maryland

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

MEN'S SOCCER

7 p.m.; ACC Network, West Virginia at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Rider at Virginia

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, matches involving Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Simona Halep and Madison Keys, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic, Nick Kyrgios vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, First Round, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, Leylah Fernandez vs. Oceane Dodin

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Switzerland, at Herning, Denmark