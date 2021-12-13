 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 13
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 13

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, ceremony for annual ACC Football Honors class, including Frank Beamer and Shawn Moore, at Charlotte, N.C. (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Radford at George Washington

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Albany at Boston College

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Indiana

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Denver

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NFL

8:15 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, L.A. Rams at Arizona

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Chicago

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro

