Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, ceremony for annual ACC Football Honors class, including Frank Beamer and Shawn Moore, at Charlotte, N.C. (taped)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Radford at George Washington
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Albany at Boston College
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Indiana
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Denver
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers
NFL
8:15 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, L.A. Rams at Arizona
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Chicago
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia
4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro
