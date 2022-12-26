Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Quick Lane Bowl, New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, at Detroit
HOCKEY
11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Switzerland vs. Finland
1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Austria vs. Sweden
4 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, United States vs. Latvia
6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Cleveland
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Portland
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Brentford
10 a.m; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Leicester
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Everton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Southampton
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Aston Villa
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Arsenal