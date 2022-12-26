 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 26

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Quick Lane Bowl, New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, at Detroit

HOCKEY

11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Switzerland vs. Finland

1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Austria vs. Sweden

4 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, United States vs. Latvia

6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Cleveland

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Portland

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Brentford

10 a.m; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Leicester

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Everton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Southampton

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Aston Villa

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Arsenal

