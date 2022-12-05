Sports TV listings for Monday Dec.. 5

BA
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Dallas
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, traditional telecast
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at NY Rangers
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Edmonton
SOCCER
10 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Croatia, at Al Wakrah, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m)
2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Round of 16, Brazil vs. South Korea, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
6 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Championship, North Carolina vs. UCLA, at Cary, N.C.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan St.
8 p.m.; SEC Network, N.C. State at Georgia