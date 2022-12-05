 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec.. 5

Mark Shaver

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Dallas

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at NY Rangers

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Edmonton

SOCCER

10 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Croatia, at Al Wakrah, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m)

2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Round of 16,  Brazil vs. South Korea, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

6 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Championship, North Carolina vs. UCLA, at Cary, N.C.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan St.

8 p.m.; SEC Network, N.C. State at Georgia

