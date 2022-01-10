 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 10

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning"

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, "College Football Live"

2 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

3 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive," including announcement of the new class of the College Football Hall of Fame

3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show"

6 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia vs. Alabama, traditional telecast, at Indianapolis (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, College Football Playoff National Championship, Coaches' Film Room telecast with the Texas A&M staff)

8:15 p.m.; ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff National Championship, SkyCast telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff National Championship, Command Center telecast featuring four camera views at once

8:15 p.m.; SEC Network, College Football Playoff National Championship, telecast featuring Alabama radio broadcast in the first half and Georgia radio broadcast in the second half

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boston University at American

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon State

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Charlotte

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Boston at Washington

TENNIS

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Sydney and Adelaide

