Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 3

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 2 (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Towson at Drexel
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Golden State
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, traditional telecast
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournament in Adelaide
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne