Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 3

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 2 (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Towson at Drexel

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Golden State

NFL 

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournament in Adelaide 

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne

