 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 30

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle," announcement of 2023 schedules of ACC teams

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, Southwestern Invitational, First Round, at Westlake, Calif.

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, announcement of Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 Candidates

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

7 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Syracuse

7 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. Central at Norfolk St.

9 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Texas Tech

People are also reading…

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. at Southern 

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at San Antonio

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Portland

NHL

8 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at Winnipeg

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin

2 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at LSU

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn St.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

The Kansas City Chiefs could have paid Tyreek Hill handsomely and gone all-in on another championship run. Instead, they dealt him to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks and some financial flexibility. In doing so, they took a championship window that might have lasted a few years and extended it by several more. It was a difficult choice, though, and one their opponent in Sunday's AFC title game will soon face. 

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert