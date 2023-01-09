Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, "College Football Live"
2 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive"
3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show"
5 p.m.; ESPN, ESPNU, "College GameDay"
6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, Pregame Show
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU vs. Georgia, at Los Angeles (traditional telecast)
7:45 p.m.; ESPN2,College Football Playoff National Championship (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)
7:45 p.m.; ESPNEWS,College Football Playoff National Championship (SkyCast telecast)
7:45 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff National Championship (Command Center telecast)
7:45 p.m; SEC Network, College Football Playoff National Championship (telecast featuring Georgia radio broadcast)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Army
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Orleans at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Boston
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Nashville at Ottawa
TENNIS
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of and Adelaide International No. 2, Auckland Open, Hobart International and Kooyong Classic
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Finland, at Ostersund, Sweden