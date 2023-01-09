 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Jan. 9

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, "College Football Live"

2 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive"

3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show"

5 p.m.; ESPN, ESPNU, "College GameDay"

6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, Pregame Show

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU vs. Georgia, at Los Angeles (traditional telecast)

7:45 p.m.; ESPN2,College Football Playoff National Championship (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)

7:45 p.m.; ESPNEWS,College Football Playoff National Championship (SkyCast telecast)

7:45 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff National Championship (Command Center telecast)

7:45 p.m; SEC Network, College Football Playoff National Championship (telecast featuring Georgia radio broadcast)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Army

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Orleans at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Boston

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Nashville at Ottawa

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of and Adelaide International No. 2, Auckland Open, Hobart International and Kooyong Classic 

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

10 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Finland, at Ostersund, Sweden

