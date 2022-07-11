Sports TV listings for Monday July 11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Kansas City (Game 1)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NBA
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New Orleans vs. Atlanta
7 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. San Antonio
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Boston
9 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Utah
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, New York vs. Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest
WOMEN'S SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Austria vs. Northern Ireland, at Southampton, England
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, England vs. Norway, at Brighton and Hove, England
4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, America Cup, First Round, Paraguay vs. Chile, at Cali, Colombia
7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, America Cup, First Round, Bolivia vs. Colombia, at Cali, Colombia
10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group A, United States vs. Mexico, at Monterrey, Mexico