Sports TV listings for Monday July 11

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Kansas City (Game 1)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NBA

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New Orleans vs. Atlanta

7 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. San Antonio

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Boston

9 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Utah

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, New York vs. Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Austria vs. Northern Ireland, at Southampton, England

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, England vs. Norway, at Brighton and Hove, England

4:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, America Cup, First Round, Paraguay vs. Chile, at Cali, Colombia

7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, America Cup, First Round, Bolivia vs. Colombia, at Cali, Colombia

10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group A, United States vs. Mexico, at Monterrey, Mexico

