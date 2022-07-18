Sports TV listings for Monday July 18

BASKETBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up (Xavier alumni), at Cincinnati
10 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, Panamaniacs (New Mexico State alumni) vs. Enchantment (New Mexico alumni), at Albuquerque, N.M.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Media Days in Atlanta
11 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Media Days
4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Media Days
5 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live," at SEC Media Days
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Year of the Dawg," documentary on Georgia's CFP championship team
People are also reading…
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Live at the All-Star Game"
4 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight," at Los Angeles
6 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Batting Practice, at Los Angeles
7 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight"
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Baseball Tonight" (StatCast edition)
8 p.m.; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Los Angeles (traditional telecast)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Home Run Derby (StatCast Edition)
10 p.m., ESPN, "The Captain: No Blueprint for Success," first episode of documentary series on Derek Jeter
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, at Los Angeles (taped)
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
6 a.m.; ACC Network, Sept. 17 UVa-Virginia Tech men's soccer game
8 a.m.; ACC Network, Feb. 17 Virginia Tech-Syracuse women's basketball game
10 a.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 27 Virginia Tech-UVa football game
1 p.m.; ACC Network, May 14 Louisville-Virginia Tech baseball game
4 p.m.; ACC Network, March 12 Virginia Tech-Duke ACC men's basketball tournament final
6 p.m.; ACC Network, April 20 Virginia Tech-Tennessee softball game
8 p.m.; ACC Network, May 22 Kentucky-Virginia Tech NCAA softball regional game
10 p.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 12 Ohio State-Virginia Tech NCAA women's soccer tournament game
WOMEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Italy vs. Belgium, at Manchester, England
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, America Cup, First Round, Venezuela Vs. Brazil, at Armenia, Colombia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, America Cup, First Round, Peru vs. Uruguay
10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF W Championship, Final, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Guadalupe, Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
4:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.; USA Network, World Championships, Women's Marathon, at Eugene, Ore.
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships
8 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships
11:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships (same-day tape)