Sports TV listings for Monday July 18

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up (Xavier alumni), at Cincinnati

10 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, Panamaniacs (New Mexico State alumni) vs. Enchantment (New Mexico alumni), at Albuquerque, N.M.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Media Days in Atlanta

11 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Media Days

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Media Days

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live," at SEC Media Days

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Year of the Dawg," documentary on Georgia's CFP championship team

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Live at the All-Star Game"

4 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight," at Los Angeles

6 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Batting Practice, at Los Angeles

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight"

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Baseball Tonight" (StatCast edition)

8 p.m.; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Los Angeles (traditional telecast)

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Home Run Derby (StatCast Edition)

10 p.m., ESPN, "The Captain: No Blueprint for Success," first episode of documentary series on Derek Jeter

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, at Los Angeles (taped)

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

6 a.m.; ACC Network, Sept. 17 UVa-Virginia Tech men's soccer game

8 a.m.; ACC Network, Feb. 17 Virginia Tech-Syracuse women's basketball game

10 a.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 27 Virginia Tech-UVa football game

1 p.m.; ACC Network, May 14 Louisville-Virginia Tech baseball game

4 p.m.; ACC Network, March 12 Virginia Tech-Duke ACC men's basketball tournament final

6 p.m.; ACC Network, April 20 Virginia Tech-Tennessee softball game

8 p.m.; ACC Network, May 22 Kentucky-Virginia Tech NCAA softball regional game

10 p.m.; ACC Network, Nov. 12 Ohio State-Virginia Tech NCAA women's soccer tournament game

WOMEN'S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Italy vs. Belgium, at Manchester, England

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, America Cup, First Round, Venezuela Vs. Brazil, at Armenia, Colombia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, America Cup, First Round, Peru vs. Uruguay

10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF W Championship, Final, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Guadalupe, Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.; USA Network, World Championships, Women's Marathon, at Eugene, Ore.

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships

8 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships

11:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships (same-day tape)