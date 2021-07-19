 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday July 19
Sports TV listings for Monday July 19

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Kickoff in Birmingham, Ala.

11 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Kickoff in Birmingham, Ala.

4:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Kickoff in Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Ultimate Team" (documentary on 2020 Alabama team)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, Game 1

7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

11 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Second Round, Herd That (Marshall alumni) vs. Team 23, at Charleston, W. Va.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Second Round, Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs. D2, at Charleston, W. Va.

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Finals press conferences

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Mifel Open, at Los Cabos, Mexico

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

