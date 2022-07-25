 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday July 25

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Round of 16, The Nerd Team vs. Blue Collar U. (Buffalo alumni), at Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Wichita Round of 16, Bleed Green (North Texas alumni) vs. Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni), at Wichita, Kan.

CYCLING

8:15 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Featured Special: Jackie to Me"

7 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Dodgers

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Seattle

10:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Series, at Cheyenne, Wyo.

SOCCER

6 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Club Friendly, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, at Suita, Japan

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, America Cup, Semifinal, Colombia vs. Argentina, at Bucaramanga, Colombia

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel, Prague and Warsaw

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Atlanta Open, Women's Exhibition, Coco Gauff vs. Sofia Kenin

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Umag, Kitzbuhel, Prague and Warsaw

