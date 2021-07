Sports TV listings for Monday July 26

Noon to 5 p.m.; WSLS, Swimming, Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Latvia), Women's Water Polo (U.S. vs. China), Women's 3x3 Basketball (U.S. vs. China), Women's Skateboarding Street Final, Men's Canoe Slalom Final

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; WSLS, Swimming Finals (LIVE), Men's Gymnastics Team Final, Men's Diving Synchronized Platform Final, Women's Triathlon Final

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; CNBC, Women's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Spain, LIVE), Men's Water Polo (U.S. vs. South Africa, LIVE), Men's Rugby (LIVE), Women's Fencing, Bronze Medal Softball Game (LIVE)

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Tennis (LIVE)

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.; USA Network, Men's Beach Volleyball (U.S. vs. Brazil, LIVE), Archery, Women's Basketball (U.S. vs. Nigeria, LIVE)

12:05 a.m. (Tuesday) to 2 a.m.; WSLS, Women's Volleyball (U.S. vs. China)

2 a.m. (Tuesday) to 10 a.m.; USA Network, Women's Basketball (U.S. vs. Nigeria, LIVE), Women's Soccer (U.S. vs. Australia, LIVE), Women's Mountain Bike Cycling (LIVE), Swimming (LIVE), 3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

2 a.m. (Tuesday) to 4:30 a.m.; CNBC, Women's Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE), Slalom Canoeing Women's Final (LIVE), 3x3 Basketball