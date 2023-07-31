BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Quarterfinal, at Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Quarterfinal, at Louisville, Ky.

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Semifinal, at Rock Hill, S.C.

EXTREME SPORTS

9 p.m.; ESPN, "X Games California: Trending Moments" (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER

6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Canada vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Ireland vs. Nigeria, at Brisbane, New Zealand

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Puebla at Chicago

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Chivas Guadalajara at Kansas City

3 a.m. (Tuesday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Portugal vs. U.S., at Auckland, New Zealand (pregame show at 1 a.m.)

3 a.m. (Tuesday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Vietnam vs. Netherlands, at Dunedin, New Zealand

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Citi Open, at Washington

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

YOUTH HOCKEY

1 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Preliminary Round, Czech Republic vs. U.S., at Breclav, Czechia