Sports TV listings for Monday July 4

COMPETITIVE EATING
10:45 a.m.; ESPN3, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Women, at Coney Island, N.Y.
Noon; ESPNEWS, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Men
4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; ESPN, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (rebroadcasts)
CORNHOLE
5 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Final Chase, Pro Doubles Finals
GOLF
9 a.m.; Peacock, JP McManus Pro-Am, Day 1, at Adare Manor, Ireland (charity tournament featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and others)
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, JP McManus Pro-Am, Day 1 (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
People are also reading…
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
1 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
SOCCER
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Orlando
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Women's Championship, U.S. vs. Haiti, at Nuevo Leon, Mexico
9 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, San Diego at Colorado Springs
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Women's Championship, Jamaica at Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Round of 16, at No. 1 Court and other courts
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Round of 16, at Centre Court
WNBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN, "Catch 98," documentary on Tamika Catchings and the 1997-98 Tennessee Lady Vols