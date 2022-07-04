 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday July 4

Mark Shaver

COMPETITIVE EATING

10:45 a.m.; ESPN3, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Women, at Coney Island, N.Y.

Noon; ESPNEWS, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Men

4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; ESPN, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (rebroadcasts)

CORNHOLE

5 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Final Chase, Pro Doubles Finals

GOLF

9 a.m.; Peacock, JP McManus Pro-Am, Day 1, at Adare Manor, Ireland (charity tournament featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and others)

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, JP McManus Pro-Am, Day 1 (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

1 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

SOCCER

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Orlando

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Women's Championship, U.S. vs. Haiti, at Nuevo Leon, Mexico

9 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, San Diego at Colorado Springs

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Women's Championship, Jamaica at Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Round of 16, at No. 1 Court and other courts

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Round of 16, at Centre Court 

WNBA

7 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN, "Catch 98," documentary on Tamika Catchings and the 1997-98 Tennessee Lady Vols

