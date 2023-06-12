COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Texas
NBA
8:30 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Miami at Denver (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
11 p.m.; ESPN2, "E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim"
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Ukraine at Germany
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia, at Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
