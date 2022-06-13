Sports TV listings for Monday June 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas
NBA
9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Boston at Golden State (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Slovakia at Kazakhstan
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Belarus at Azerbaijan
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Playoff Final, Australia vs. Peru, at Al Rayyan, Qatar
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Austria at Denmark
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Orange vs. Team Gold, at San Diego
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Athletes Unlimited, Team Blue vs. Team Gold, at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Under-18 World Championship, Gold-Medal Game, at Madison, Wis.