Sports TV listings for Monday June 13

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas 

NBA

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Boston at Golden State (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

People are also reading…

SOCCER

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Slovakia at Kazakhstan

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Belarus at Azerbaijan

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Playoff Final, Australia vs. Peru, at Al Rayyan, Qatar

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Austria at Denmark

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Orange vs. Team Gold, at San Diego

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Athletes Unlimited, Team Blue vs. Team Gold, at San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Under-18 World Championship, Gold-Medal Game, at Madison, Wis.

