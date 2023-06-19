COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Tennessee vs. Standford, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, LSU vs. Wake Forest
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington
8 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Houston
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NH Network, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 6, Hershey at Coachella Valley
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Latvia at Armenia
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Greece at France
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Wales at Turkey (same-day tape)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Leach vs. Team Filler, at Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Taylor vs. Team Filler
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham