AUTO RACING
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA New England Nationals, at Epping, N.H. (same-day tape; race rescheduled from Sunday)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA Regional, at Charlottesville (if necessary; game might also be on ESPNU)
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional (if necessary)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Miami
8 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Texas
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NHL
8 p.m.; TBS, TNT, truTV, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2, Florida at Vegas
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, Semifinal, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, Semifinal (if necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, Semifinal
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, Semifinal (if necessary)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Round of 16
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Quarterfinals