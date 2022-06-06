Sports TV listings for Monday June 6

BOWLING
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Royal Family Edition, Part I (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.; ESPNU; NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TBA, NCAA Tournament, regional final Game 2, at Blacksburg (if necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
CYCLING
8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 2
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage
Noon; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage
10 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Diego
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, introductory press conference of Lakers coach Darvin Ham
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 4, Colorado at Edmonton
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, France at Croatia
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPN, Women's College World Series, at Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series game (If Necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series game (If Necessary)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham