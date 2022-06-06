 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Monday June 6

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Royal Family Edition, Part I (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; ESPNU; NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TBA, NCAA Tournament, regional final Game 2, at Blacksburg (if necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

CYCLING

8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 2

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage

People are also reading…

Noon; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage

10 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Open Qualifying coverage

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Diego 

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, introductory press conference of Lakers coach Darvin Ham

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 4, Colorado at Edmonton

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, France at Croatia

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN, Women's College World Series, at Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series game (If Necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series game (If Necessary)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert