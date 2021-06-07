 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday June 7
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPN3 or ESPN2, NCAA regional final, Virginia vs. Old Dominion, at Columbia, S.C. (Game 2, if necessary)

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Boston

10 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, game 1, Denver at Phoenix

NHL 

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division finals, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders at Boston

8 p.m.; NHL Network, North Division finals, Game 4, Winnipeg at Montreal

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division finals, Game 4, Winnipeg at Montreal (Joined in Progress)

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Game 2, JMU vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City

7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Game 2, Alabama vs. Florida State

SWIMMING

8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, preliminary meet, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16

8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

3 p.m.; Peacock, French Open

