Sports TV listings for Monday June 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN3 or ESPN2, NCAA regional final, Virginia vs. Old Dominion, at Columbia, S.C. (Game 2, if necessary)
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA regional final (Game 2, if necessary)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Boston
10 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at San Diego
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference semifinals, game 1, Denver at Phoenix
NHL
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division finals, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders at Boston
8 p.m.; NHL Network, North Division finals, Game 4, Winnipeg at Montreal
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division finals, Game 4, Winnipeg at Montreal (Joined in Progress)
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Game 2, JMU vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series semifinals, Game 2, Alabama vs. Florida State
SWIMMING
8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, preliminary meet, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16
8 a.m.; MASN2, French Open
3 p.m.; Peacock, French Open