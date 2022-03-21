Sports TV listings for Monday March 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Cleveland
6 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Preseason, St Louis vs. Washington
Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs (delayed tape)
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Brooklyn
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Houston
NHL
Noon; ESPN Plus, Trade Deadline Special
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Trade Deadline Special
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at Montreal
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at UCLA
7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Auburn
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Kansas St. at N.C. State
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Notre Dame at Oklahoma
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Villanova at Michigan
7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Belmont at Tennessee
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Ohio St. at LSU
8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Princeton at Indiana
9 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, UCF at UConn
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, North Carolina at Arizona