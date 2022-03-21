 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday March 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Cleveland

6 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Preseason, St Louis vs. Washington

Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs (delayed tape)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Brooklyn

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Houston

NHL

Noon; ESPN Plus, Trade Deadline Special

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Trade Deadline Special

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at Montreal

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at UCLA

7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Auburn

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Kansas St. at N.C. State

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Notre Dame at Oklahoma

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Villanova at Michigan

7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Belmont at Tennessee

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Ohio St. at LSU

8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, Princeton at Indiana

9 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, UCF at UConn

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Second Round, North Carolina at Arizona

