CYCLING
8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Nice, Stage 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Spring Training, Philadelphia vs. Baltimore
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association Semifinal, at Washington
7 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Conference Championship, at Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Sun Belt Conference Championship, at Pensacola, Fla.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Horizon League Semifinal, N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., at Indianapolis
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association Semifinal
9 p.m.; ESPN, West Coast Conference Semifinal, BYU vs. Saint Mary's, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Horizon League Semifinal, Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee
11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, West Coast Conference Semifinal, San Francisco vs. Gonzaga
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV Atlanta at Miami
10 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at Sacramento
NHL
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Kings
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Fulham at Brentford
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Sun Belt Conference Championship, at Pensacola, Fla.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Championship, at Uncasville, Conn.
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma at Michigan