AUTO RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Wurth 400, at Dover, Del.
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, at Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championship (taped)
9 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC men's championship (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, Game 1
7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago Cubs at Washington
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Francisco at Houston
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
People are also reading…
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 1, Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinal, Game 2, Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round Game 7, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Leicester
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Arkansas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open