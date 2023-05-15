MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington
6:30 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Angels at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Denny Crum Celebration of Life service, at Louisville
MISCELLANEOUS
4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC P.M.," ACC spring meetings, at Amelia Island, Fla.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "E60: Peace of Mind"
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Seattle at Dallas
SOCCER
People are also reading…
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour Italian Open