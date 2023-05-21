AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Practice

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, AVP Tour, Huntington Beach Open (taped)

GOLF

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Women, NCAA Tournament, final round of stroke play to determine individual champ and the teams advancing to match play, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Canada vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Austria vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland

5 a.m. (Tuesday); NHL Network, World Championship, Slovakia vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Francisco at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA

8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Finals, Game 4, Denver at L.A. Lakers

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3, Carolina at Florida

SOCCER

1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, England vs. Tunisia, at Buenos Aires, Argentina

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Newcastle

4:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Gambia vs. Honduras, at Mendoza, Argentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat