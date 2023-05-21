AUTO RACING
1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Practice
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, AVP Tour, Huntington Beach Open (taped)
GOLF
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Women, NCAA Tournament, final round of stroke play to determine individual champ and the teams advancing to match play, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Canada vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Austria vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland
5 a.m. (Tuesday); NHL Network, World Championship, Slovakia vs. Norway, at Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Francisco at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at L.A. Angels
NBA
8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Finals, Game 4, Denver at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3, Carolina at Florida
SOCCER
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, England vs. Tunisia, at Buenos Aires, Argentina
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Newcastle
4:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Gambia vs. Honduras, at Mendoza, Argentina
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat