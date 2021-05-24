Sports TV listings for Monday May 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Indiana
GOLF
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, NCAA women's championships, final round of stroke play to determine individual champ and the teams for match play, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Russia vs. Slovakia, at Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Toronto
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Minnesota
8 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"
NBA
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "NBA Champions Roundtable"
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Miami at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Portland at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division First Round, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; NHL Network, North Division First Round, Game 3, Toronto at Montreal
8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division First Round, Game 5, Tampa Bay at Florida
9:45 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 4, Edmonton at Winnipeg
10:30 p.m.; CNBC, West Division First Round, Game 5, Minnesota at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg
9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, at French Riviera
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC men's championships, at Rome, Ga. (taped)
4:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C. (taped)