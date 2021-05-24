 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday May 24
Sports TV listings for Monday May 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Indiana

GOLF

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, NCAA women's championships, final round of stroke play to determine individual champ and the teams for match play, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Russia vs. Slovakia, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Germany, at Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Minnesota

8 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life"

NBA

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "NBA Champions Roundtable"

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Miami at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Portland at Denver

NHL 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division First Round, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; NHL Network, North Division First Round, Game 3, Toronto at Montreal

8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division First Round, Game 5, Tampa Bay at Florida

9:45 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 4, Edmonton at Winnipeg

10:30 p.m.; CNBC, West Division First Round, Game 5, Minnesota at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, at French Riviera

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC men's championships, at Rome, Ga. (taped)

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C. (taped)

