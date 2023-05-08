DOGS
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Queens, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (pre-show at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, AKC National Agility Dog Championship, at Tulsa, Okla. (taped)
GOLF
4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships, First Round, at Shoal Creek, Ala.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Washington at San Francisco
MISCELLANEOUS
People are also reading…
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Speak Up: The ACC Salutes Scholar-Athletes"
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4, New York at Miami
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, NHL Draft Lottery
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Vegas at Edmonton
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, English League Championship, Blackburn at Millwall
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Fulham
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Brighton & Hove
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday); WTA Tour, Italian Open