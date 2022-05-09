 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday May 9

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MASN, Kansas City at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Memphis at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; TBS, NBC Sports Washington, TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Florida at Washington

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Colorado at Nashville

9:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Calgary at Dallas

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Roma at Fiorentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championships (taped)

9 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC men's championships (taped)

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South outdoor championships (taped)

