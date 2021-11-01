 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 2
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 2

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.; MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup"

5:30 p.m.; MASN, Breeders' Cup Post Position Draw

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Melbourne Cup, at Flemington, Australia

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; MASN2, Exhibition, Rogers St. at Oklahoma St

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Exhibition, E. New Mexico at Arizona

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; MASN, "Follow the Money" (new daily show)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at New York

NFL 

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Kansas City (traditional telecast)

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Giants at Kansas City (telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning)

NHL 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Tampa Bay

SOCCER 

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup

5:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup

