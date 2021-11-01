Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 2

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.; MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup"
5:30 p.m.; MASN, Breeders' Cup Post Position Draw
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Melbourne Cup, at Flemington, Australia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.; MASN2, Exhibition, Rogers St. at Oklahoma St
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Exhibition, E. New Mexico at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; MASN, "Follow the Money" (new daily show)
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at New York
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Kansas City (traditional telecast)
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Giants at Kansas City (telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning)
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup
5:30 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup