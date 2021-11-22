Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 22

MEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, at Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Butler vs. Houston
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jacksonville Classic, Third Place Game
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Cornell at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, Semifinal, Illinois vs. Cincinnati, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Legends Classic, Semifinal, Virginia vs. Georgia, at Newark, N.J.
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Hofstra at Richmond
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, W. Michigan at Iowa
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jacksonville Classic, Championship
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Semifinal, California vs. Florida
9 p.m.; ACC Network, The Citadel at Duke
9 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, Semifinal, Arkansas vs. Kansas St.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Oregon vs. Chaminade
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Winthrop at Washington St.
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, TCU vs. Santa Clara, at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Empires Classic, Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan, at Las Vegas
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Dixie St. at Southern Cal
11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame
1 a.m. (Tuesday); CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Pepperdine vs. Fresno St.
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Cleveland
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Sacramento
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, traditional telecast
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast
NHL
8 p.m.; NHL Network, Vegas at St. Louis
TENNIS
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Orange County vs. Springfield, San Diego vs. New York, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship, at Paradise Island, Bahamas
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third Place Game, at Paradise Island, Bahamas