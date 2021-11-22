 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 22
MEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Butler vs. Houston

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jacksonville Classic, Third Place Game

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Cornell at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, Semifinal, Illinois vs. Cincinnati, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Legends Classic, Semifinal, Virginia vs. Georgia, at Newark, N.J.

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Hofstra at Richmond

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, W. Michigan at Iowa

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jacksonville Classic, Championship

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Semifinal, California vs. Florida

9 p.m.; ACC Network, The Citadel at Duke

9 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, Semifinal, Arkansas vs. Kansas St.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Oregon vs. Chaminade

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Winthrop at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, TCU vs. Santa Clara, at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Empires Classic, Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan, at Las Vegas

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Dixie St. at Southern Cal

11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Quarterfinal, Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame

1 a.m. (Tuesday); CBS Sports Network, SoCal Challenge, Pepperdine vs. Fresno St.

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington

7 p.m.; NBA TV,  Brooklyn at Cleveland

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Sacramento

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast

NHL 

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Vegas at St. Louis

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Orange County vs. Springfield, San Diego vs. New York, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third Place Game, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

