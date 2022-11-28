Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 28

MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Arkansas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Northwestern
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Louisville" (premiere)
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Philadelphia
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at NY Rangers
PICKLEBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, USA National Championships, at Indian Wells, Calif. (taped)
SOCCER
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, South Korea vs. Ghana, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)
11 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Brazil vs. Switzerland, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)
2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Portugal vs. Uruguay, at Lusail, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)