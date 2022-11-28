 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 28

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Arkansas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Northwestern

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Louisville" (premiere)

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Philadelphia

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at NY Rangers

PICKLEBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, USA National Championships, at Indian Wells, Calif. (taped)

SOCCER

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, South Korea vs. Ghana, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Brazil vs. Switzerland, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)

2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Portugal vs. Uruguay, at Lusail, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

